'Want Me To Give Jobs To BJP Workers': Mamata Banerjee's Remarks On Agniveers Spark Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sparked a controversy after she refused to appoint Agniveers on state government jobs, saying she will not provide jobs to "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers".

"I received a letter (from the Centre) in which they urged the state government to give jobs to Agniveers after 4 years. They want me to give jobs to BJP workers... Why should we? First priority will be given to state youth," said Mamata in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | #Agnipath: I received a letter (from the Centre) in which they urged the state govt to give jobs to Agniveers after 4yrs. They want me to give jobs to BJP workers... why should we?... First priority will be given to state youth: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (28.06) pic.twitter.com/GQ2wDdzieQ — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Here it is important to mention that several state governments, mostly ruled by the BJP, have already announced to provide reservation to Agniveers in jobs. The central government has also declared that Agniveers would be given perferences in jobs related to the Union Home Ministry and Defence Ministry.

Mamata, a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi government, however, has been critical of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, saying the BJP is trying to create its own "armed cadre" base through the new modal. She also alleges that the saffron party will hire Agniveers as "watchmen" at its offices.

"The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth," Mamata had said earlier, adding that BJP is trying to fool the masses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by announcing such schemes.

"They had promised two crore jobs every year. But, now they are only fooling the people of the country in the name of these schemes," she added.

Under the Agnipath scheme, people would be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force for a period of four years. After their tenure, only 25 per cent recruits will be given permanent services in the Indian Armed Forces.

This, however, has led to massive protests across the country, especially in Bihar, with protestors expressing concerns over their future once their complete their four-year tenure in the armed forces.