'Want Condoms Now?': Bihar IAS' Reply On Sanitary Pads Triggers Row; NCW Seeks Explanation

A SENIOR bureaucrat, Harjot Kaur Bamrah, has sparked a controversy after snipping back at a school girl who asked if the government could provide them with sanitary napkins at a cost of Rs20-30.

On being asked why the government didn't provide them with sanitary pads, the officer replied, "They (students) will demand pants, excellent shoes, and finally contraceptives for family planning." The IAS official made a quip after the girl claimed that the government had a responsibility to provide people with certain amenities since politicians wanted their votes. Ban jao Pakistan, your government is in place; don't vote. Change into Pakistan).Do you cast your vote in lieu of benefits or money? "

On the Pakistan statement of the officer, the student replied, "I am an Indian." Why should I?"

The officer later tried to impart a lesson. "Why should you take anything from the government? It's incorrect to think so."Do it yourself," advised the officer to the girls present there.

As part of a programme with the slogan "Towards improving the value of daughters," the occurrence took place at a workshop called "Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar" (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar).

On social media, the senior official's statement is receiving a lot of harsh criticism. A BJP official also posted a video of the incident. BJP lawmaker Amrita Rathod tweeted about the video when she shared it, writing, "Meet an IAS officer of the Nitish-Tejashwi administration who wants a student to fly to Pakistan for having sought sanitary pads."

अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP

— Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022

The National Commission for Women took notice of the situation a day after an IAS officer's response to a student's question on sanitary pads in Bihar caused a commotion and demanded a formal response from the official within seven days.

@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the shameful remarks. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Ms Harjot Kaur Bhamra, IAS seeking a written explanation for her inappropriate statement. The reply must be communicated to the Commission within 7 days."

@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the shameful remarks. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Ms Harjot Kaur Bhamra, IAS seeking a written explanation for her inappropriate statement. The reply must be communicated to the Commission within 7 days.https://t.co/FVItuOcKOJ — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 29, 2022

The WDC comes under the Social Welfare Department of the state government and looks after the implementation of welfare schemes for women.