New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The festive season is underway and many of us are planning to go to our homes to spend some time with our family members and friends. However, the uncertainty over confirmed train tickets is something which everyone has to face. Thus to clear this uncertainity, the Indian Railways has decided to run 71 unreserved trains from April 5.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that these 71 trains, which will be operated by the Northern Railway, will provide better facilities to the passengers. "This will save time, decongest ticket booking counters and help ensure social distancing," he had tweeted.

The Indian Railways has also released the complete list of its unreserved trains that will be operated by the Northern Railway from April 5:

04335 Moradabad-Ghaziabad from 15.04.21

04336 Ghaziabad-Moradabad from 15.04.21

04327 Sitapur City-Kanpur from 16.04.21

04328 Kanpur-Sitapur City from 17.04.21

04329 Sitapur City-Shahjehanpur from 17.04.21

04330 Shahjehanpur-Stapur City from 16.04.21

04334 Najibabad-Gajrola from 15.04.21

04333 Gajrola-Najibabad from 15.04.21

04523 Saharanpur-Nangaldam from 05.04.21

04524 Nangaldam-Ambala from 06.04.21

04532 Ambala-Saharanpur from 06.04.21

04263 Varanasi-Sultanpur from 05.04.21

04264 Sultanpur-Varanasi from 05.04.21

04267 Varanasi-Pratapgarh from 05.04.21

04268 Pratapgarh-Varanasi from 05.04.21

04641Jalandhar City-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04642 Pathankot-Jalandhar City from 06.04.21

04626 Ferozpur-Ludhiana from 05.04.21

04625 Ludhiana-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04627 Ferozpur-Fazilka from 05.04.21

04628 Fazilka-Ferozpur from 06.04.21

04629 Lidhiana-Lohain Khas from 05.04.21

04630 LohianKhas-Ludhiana from 05.04.21

04632 Fazilka-Bhatinda from 05.04.21

04631 Bhatinda-Fazilka from 06.04.21

04643 Ferozpur-Fazilka from 06.04.21

04644 Fazilka-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04647 Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola from 05.04.21

04648 Baijnath Paprola-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04658 Ferozpur-Bhatinda from 06.04.21

04657 Bhatinda-Ferozpur from 05.04.21

04659 Amritsar-Pathankot from 05.04.21

04460 Pathankpt-Amritsar from 06.04.21

04461 Delhi-Rohtak from 05.04.21

04462 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04456 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04469 Rewari-Delhi from 06.04.21

04470 Delhi-Rewari from 05.04.21

04430 Saharanpur-Shamli-Delhi from 05.04.21

04429 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur from 05.04.21

04452 Kurukshetra-Delhi from 05.04.21

04451 Delhi-Panipat from 05.04.21

04453 New Delhi-Rohtak from 05.04.21

04454 Rohtak-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04450 Panipat-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04449 New Delhi-Kurukshetra from 05.04.21

04437 Palwal-Shakurbasti from 05.04.21

04457 Rohtak-Delhi from 05.04.21

04447 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04438 New Delhi-Palwal from 05.04.21

04439 Palwal-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04435 Rewari-Meerut Cantt from 05.04.21

04436 Meerut Cantt-Rewari from 05.04.21

04441 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04442 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 06.04.21

04440 New Delhi-Palwal from 06.04.21

04446 Shakurbasti-Palwal from 05.04.21

04445 Palwal-New Delhi from 05.04.21

04465 Delhi-Shamli from 05.04.21

04446 Shamli-Delhi from 05.04.21

04433 Delhi-Rewari from 05.04.21

04434 Rewari-Delhi from 05.04.21

04432 Jakhal-Delhi from 05.04.21

04431 Delhi-Jalhal from 05.04.21

04471 Ghaziabad-Panipat from 05.04.21

04472 Panipat-Gjhaziabaz from 06.04.21

04459 Delhi-Saharanpur from 05.04.21

04460 Saharanpur-Delhi from 05.04.21

04444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad from 05.04.21

04443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi from 05.04.21

The Indian Railways' decision to start 71 unreserved trains is also seen as its move to recover from the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Railways on Friday had said that it has also logged highest-ever electrification of sections covering 6,015 Route Kilometre (RKM) in a single year during 2020-21.

"More than five times electrification was achieved during the last seven years (2014-21) as compared to during 2007-14. Since 2014, a record 24,080 RKM (37 per cent of present broad gauge routes) have been electrified against the electrification of 4,337 RKM (7 per cent of present broad gauge routes) during 2007-14," the Railways said in a statement.

"Of the total 45,881 RKM electrified so far, 34 per cent has been electrified in last three years only," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma