Hundreds of people from across the state participate in the 'Sach Ke Sathi - Bihar Elections 2020' workshop held on Tuesday.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In the exclusive online workshop of Jagran New Media's Vishvas News, held on Tuesday, the voters in Bihar have been apprised with the menace of fake news during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The participants of the workshop were informed about the fake news and its circulation during the elections and were also informed about how to control and verify any news material received by them.

On the behalf of Vishvas News, Senior Editor, Vishvas News, Pratyush Ranjan, Urvashi Kapoor, Amit Sharma, Pallavi Mishra and Amanpreet Kaur trained the participants of the online workshop. Hundreds of people from across the state participate in the 'Sach Ke Sathi - Bihar Elections 2020' workshop held on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the online workshop, Pratyush Ranjan, senior editor of Vishvas News, gave information about the Bihar elections. He said that this training is important for everyone to avoid fake news during election season. In addition, Expert Fact Checkers of Vishvas News imparted training to identify and stop the propaganda, rumours spread during the election.

During this program of Media Literacy and Awareness of Vishvas News, guidelines, preparations of the Election Commission, many online tools were discussed, through which the participants can check the fake information themselves



The participants also received certificates for their participation in the workshop. The 'Sach Ke Sathi - Bihar Elections 2020' campaign by Vishvas News started from Tuesday and will conclude on October 20 with a final workshop scheduled for the people in Bihar's capital Patna.

In the coming days, a similar workshop will be held in Muzaffarpur on October 10. Another webinar will be organised for the voters in Bhagalpur on October 14, Darbhanga on October 16 and Patna on October 20. Those interested in the online workshop can register themselves here (https://www.vishvasnews.com/sach-ke-sathi-bihar-election-2020/). A certificate will also be given to the participants participating in the online workshop.

'Sath Ke Saathi' is a successful program of Vishvas News. In this, the experts of Vishvas News work to spread awareness in cities across the country. Prior to the start of Coronavirus, the Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi 2' ran an awareness campaign in 6 cities.

This time due to Coronavirus pandemic in the country, Vishvas News is doing the 'Sath Ke Saathi' program online. Vishvas News is the fact-checking website of Dainik Jagran Group and is certified by the IFCN. Vishvas News also performs the function of fact-checking through the News WhatsApp chatbot. Any fake photo, video or news can be sent by the user for verification on +91 95992 99372.

Posted By: Talib Khan