New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The BJP on Wednesday said that its impressive show in the Rajasthan local body polls along with a string of elections in other states is a vindication of the saffron party's stand on the new farm laws. The BJP has been facing one of the biggest farmers' protests in recent times over the three new farm laws enacted by Parliament in September this year. The farmers have been demanding the government to scrap the new laws, they say, are pro-traders and against the farmers.

"This shows that the people of Rajasthan are with the BJP. And not only Rajasthan, the results in Bihar, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, all show that the entire nation are happy with the BJP and its reforms. Voters have rejected the opposition's negative politics," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Be it east, south, north .. wherever you go, it's BJP, BJP, BJP. Despite the opposition's attack on farm reforms, people are supporting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma