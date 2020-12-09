Besides her stint as a host, VJ Chitra was known for her work in the TV show Pandian Stores.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another shocking news for the entertainment industry, popular TV actress of south cinema and host, VJ Chitra, on Wednesday morning was found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, the police said as quoted by news agency ANI. She was 28 years old.

The police suspected suicide and are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of her death. Her body has been recovered from the hotel and was sent for the post mortem. Besides her stint as a host, VJ Chitra was known for her work in the TV show Pandian Stores.

Tamil Nadu: TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

According to media reports, the 28-year-old actress had committed suicide and was found hanging to the ceiling fan of her hotel room. The reports further say that VJ Chitra was staying at the hotel with her fiance Hemanth. The two got engaged a few months back. She reportedly finished her shoot at the EVP Film City on Tuesday night and returned to her hotel room around 2:30 am.

His fiance Hemanth reportedly told the police that she had gone for a bath after returning from the shoot. However, she didn't come out for a long time. When Hemanth knocked on the door, she did not respond. Hemanth then called the hotel staff and after opening the door with a duplicate key, Chitra was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to the police, as quoted by The News Minute, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.”

VJ Chitra is one amon the popular faces of the south television industry. Chinna Papa Periya Papa, Saravanan Meenatchi, Darling Darling, Velunachi are some of her serials which shot the 28-year-old to fame. Apart from acting, VJ Chitra also hosted shows on major Tamil television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee Tamizh.

