Vishvas News Will Provide Fact Checking Training To Citizens Of Chandigarh

The citizens of Chandigarh will be given training to spot fake news through an online session by Vishvas News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media. This event is being organised on Thursday under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The objective of this webinar is to prepare the society to deal with misleading information. Before Chandigarh, similar events have also been organised in Dehradun, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Ashish Maharishi and Pallavi Mishra of Vishvas News will be present online in the webinar. In this media literacy campaign webinar of Vishvas News, apart from tips to identify fake news, detailed information about online tools will also be given to the participants.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.