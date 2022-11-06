Vishvas News Will Hold Another Round Of Online Training For Fact Checking In Solan

The citizens of Solan will on Monday receive a training on fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness once again. The training is being conducted under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign of Vishvas News. Earlier too, fact checking training was given in Solan and Shimla.

The objective of this awareness campaign is to prepare the society to deal with misinformation. Pallavi Mishra and Umam Noor of Vishwas News will be present online during the training. In this media literacy campaign, the participants will be given information about online tools apart from tips on spotting fake news.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.