Vishvas News Will Give Online Training In Fact Checking To Citizens Of Dehradun

Experts from Vishvas News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, will provide online training to the citizens of Dehradun. On Wednesday, Vishvas News' fact checkers Pallavi Mishra and Jyoti Kumari will interact with the online participants. Vishwas News is reaching out to the citizens of Dehradun to prepare the society to deal with misinformation.

Training on fact checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. In this media literacy campaign, participants will also be given information about online tools apart from tips to identify fake news. The event will be held online on November 16 at 12 noon.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.