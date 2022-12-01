Vishvas News Will Give Fact-Check Training To Students Of Indore

Jagran New Media's fact-checking wing Vishvas News will on December 2 give online training on fact checking to the students of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Umam Noor and Pragya Shukla, fact checkers of Vishvas News, will address the webinar to educate the students on how to spot fake news and use relevant online tools. Before Indore, similar events have also been organised for the cities of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Training on fact checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign. This event for Indore city will be held on December 2 between 12-2 pm. Apart from Indore, students of Bhopal will also participate in this online training programme.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.