Vishvas News Trains Students Of Ranchi-Based Universities Under FactsUp Campaign

AMID the increasing problem of fake news, a webinar was organized by Vishvas News in Ranchi under the campaign 'Sach Ke Sathi-FactsUp'. Vishvas News is the fact-checking wing of Dainik Jagran, which is affiliated with IFCN. During the webinar in Ranchi, fact-checkers of Vishvas News, Abhishek Parashar and Devika Mehta gave detailed information to the students about the methods of fact-checking.

Fact Checker and Vishvas News Deputy Editor Abhishek Parashar trained the students about online tools to spot fake news, with the help of which one can quickly identify fake news and find out its truth. Whereas, Fact Checker and Deputy Editor Devika Mehta explained in detail about the digital safety methods, with the help of which users can keep their digital identity safe.

In addition to Amity University, Ranchi University, Patna Women's College and NIBM students were present in the webinar. Addressing the students during the program, Assistant Professor Priya Shome, Amity School of Communication, said that misinformation has become a big threat in today's time and for this, fact-check training is crucial.

Answering the questions of the participants, Abhishek Parashar also gave information about paid news. At the same time, Deputy Editor Devika Mehta told the students how to create strong passwords for digital safety. In the program, Assistant Professor Sumedha Chaudhary of Amity School of Communication said that before forwarding any post, verify it.

This campaign of Vishvas News has reached Jharkhand via Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Gujarat, Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh, this event is also being organized for participants from Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.