Vishvas News Trains Students Of Patna In Fact Checking

Fact checkers of the country's leading fact-checking website Vishvas News were in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday. They taught the students of the city the virtues of fact checking. Fact Checkers of Vishvas News, Devika Mehta and Sharad Asthana, explained to the students in detail about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of related online tools in the seminar.

In fact checking and digital safety training under Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign, fact checker Devika Mehta told the students that fake news can be saved from spreading by being alert. Giving information about online tools, Sharad Asthana said with the help of tools available on the internet, one can easily go to the bottom of pictures, videos or news. Do not trust any message blindly.

This special seminar was organised in two institutes of the city. The morning seminar was conducted for the students of Amity University. While the second seminar was organized at JD Women's College. The program was organised in collaboration with Hindi Department of Amity University and JD Women's College.

Dr Vivekanand Pandey, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Prof Shweta Priya, Deputy Director of ESCO, Principal of JD Women's College Prof in the program. Meera Kumari, Head of Department of Hindi, Prof Rekha Mishra, Dr Smriti Anand, Prof Sumita Singh of Journalism Department, Dr Abha Singh, Shanta Jha of Sports Department were present.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.