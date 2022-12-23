Vishvas News Trains Students Of Varanasi Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

Vishvas News' media literacy campaign -- Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp - has now reached Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where the fact-checking team of Vishvas News trained the students of the participating universities on basic methods of fact-checking. Today's program was organized virtually and students of Banaras Hindu University participated in it. Earlier, the Vishvas News team held webinars in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

This program was organized for the second time in Varanasi. Fact-Checkers Devika Mehta and Pragya Shukla of Vishvas News addressed the webinar and informed the students about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of related online tools. Devika Mehta aware the students about digital safety and ways to spot fake news. On the other hand, Pragya Shukla taught the students about online tools related to identifying fake news and the best practices of WhatsApp.

Dr Bala Lakhendra, Vice Chancellor, Department of Journalism and Public Relations, Banaras Hindu University also participated in the program. He appreciated Vishvas News for this initiative and said that such training is the need of the hour.

Before Varanasi, this program was organized in many cities of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign.

The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness in public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.