New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive was launched in India on January 16 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval to Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use. The drive was expanded in May with an aim to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Though Covaxin and Covishield were given DCGI approval after analysing their safety and efficacy, still there are many concerns among people regarding the two vaccines as a lot of fake news is circulating in the country through social. Therefore, Vishvas News, which is an International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) fact-checking organisation, has launched a campaign -- Sach Ke Sathi: Vaccine Ke Liye Haan -- in 12 cities across the country to bust the myths around the vaccines.

Under this initiate, Vishvas News -- the fact-checking group of Jagran New Media -- will hold webinars in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The first webinar of Sach Ke Sathi: Vaccine Ke Liye Haan will be organised in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on May 24 which will be attended by several certified doctors and experts. Apart from Lucknow, the campaign will also be organised in Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Agra, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Indore and Bhopal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma