Vishvas News To Organise Online Fact-Check Workshop For Students In Indore

VISHVAS News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, will conduct online training on fact-checking for the students of Indore, Madhya Pradesh on January 3. Fact-checkers Urvashi Kapoor and Pragya Shukla of Vishvas News will enlighten the students on how to spot fake news and use relevant online tools. The event will be held on January 3 between 12 pm-1:30 pm.

Under this campaign, the students participating in the program will be given training in fact-checking and digital safety.

Earlier on December 2, a fact-check training was organised for the students of Indore and Bhopal.

A series of webinars and seminars are being organised in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Ranchi among other states under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' is a flagship media literacy campaign of Vishvas News.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states across the country by connecting them with this campaign. Vishvas News has been working on this campaign for the last four years to raise awareness on issues of public interest such as health, education, and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.