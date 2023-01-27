Vishvas News To Organise Fact-Check Training In Pune On January 28

Fact-checkers from Vishvas News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, will conduct fact-checking training in Pune on January 28. Jagran New Media's Associate Editor Urvashi Kapoor and Deputy Editor Devika Mehta will give information on how to identify fake news and use relevant online tools during the training.

A series of webinars and seminars are being organized in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and other states under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign. 'Sach Ke Saathi' is a flagship media literacy campaign of Vishvas News.

Under this campaign, the students participating in the program will be given training in fact-checking and digital safety. This event will be held in Pune on January 28 from 1 pm. Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 18 cities of 11 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign.

The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.