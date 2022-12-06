Vishvas News To Organise Fact Check Workshop For Students Of Gorakhpur

Jagran New Media's fact-checking wing Vishvas News will give online training on fact checking to the students of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on December 7. Fact checkers Umam Noor and Sharad Prakash Asthana from Vishvas News will enlighten the students of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur on how to spot fake news and use relevant online tools.

Before Gorakhpur, a series of webinars and seminars have been organised in various cities of other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Training on fact checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. This event for Gorakhpur city will be held on December 7 between 12-2 pm.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.