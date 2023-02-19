Vishvas News To Hold Special Fact-Check Seminar In Gautam Buddha Nagar

After conducting fact-check training sessions in many educational institutions of the country, Vishvas News will provide training at various institutions in Noida and Greater Noida for three days. Vishvas News is the fact checking wing of Jagran New Media. As expert, Vishvas News fact checkers will be present in the seminar. In this, students will be given detailed information about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of related online tools. Training on fact checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign.

The event for Gautam Buddha Nagar will be held on February 20, 24 and 27. On February 20, the seminar will be held at Delhi Metropolitan Education in Noida. On February 24, it will be held at Amity School of Communication and on February 27 at Galgotias University, Greater Noida.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 19 cities of 11 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Apart from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, this event has also been organized for participants from Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website.