Vishvas News To Conduct Online Fact-Check Training In Dehradun Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

VISHVAS News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, will give special online training on fact-checking to the residents of Dehradun on January 31. Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, and Jyoti Kumari, Fact Checker, will give information on how to spot fake news and use relevant online tools.

A series of webinars and seminars are being organised in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, as well as other states, under Vishvas News' "Sach Ke Sathi- Facts Up" campaign.

"Sach Ke Sathi" is a flagship media literacy campaign of Vishvas News.

Under this campaign, the students participating in the event will be given training in fact checking and digital safety. For Dehradun, this event will be held on January 31 at 12 noon.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women, and senior citizens in 18 cities in 11 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Through this campaign, the fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, has been working for the last four years to raise awareness on public interest topics such as health, education, and voting.

To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.