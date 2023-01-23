Vishvas News To Conduct Online Fact-Check Training For Students In Chandigarh Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

Vishvas News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, will provide online training to the students of Chandigarh on January 24. Jagran New Media Executive Editor Jatin Gandhi and Deputy Editor Abhishek Parashar will teach the students how to spot fake news and use relevant online tools. Earlier, fact check training for Chandigarh had been organised in November.

A series of webinars and seminars are being organised in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, as well as other states, under Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign. 'Sach Ke Sathi' is a flagship media literacy campaign of Vishvas News.

Under this campaign, the students participating in the event are given training in fact-checking and digital safety. For Chandigarh, the event will be held on January 24 between 11:30 am - 1:00 pm.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women, and senior citizens in 17 cities in 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Through this campaign, the fact-checking team at Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, has been working for the last four years to raise awareness on topics of public interest such as health, education, and voting.

To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.