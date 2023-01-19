Vishvas News To Conduct Online Fact-Check Training For Students In Prayagraj

Fact checkers of Vishvas News will give online training on fact checking and digital safety to the students of Prayagraj today. Fact checkers Devika Mehta and Sharad Asthana from Vishvas News, the fact checking wing of Dainik Jagran, will inform the students about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of relevant tools. Earlier too, this online workshop has been organised for people of Prayagraj.

This webinar is being organised under Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. It will include students of Nehru Gram Bharati Deemed University and United Group of Institutions. The programme will be organised from 12 noon.

Earlier, under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign, webinars and seminars have been organised in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Ranchi and other states. 'Sach Ke Saathi' is a flagship media literacy campaign of Vishvas News.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.