Vishvas News To Conduct Online Fact-Check Training In Varanasi Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

VISHVAS News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, will give online training on fact-checking to students in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 23.

Devika Mehta and Pragya Shukla, the fact-checkers of Vishvas News, will train the students of Benares Hindu University on the method to spot fake news and also about the use of relevant online tools. Earlier, a webinar was also organised for the students of Varanasi.

Under this campaign, a series of webinars and seminars have been conducted in various cities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Ranchi, among other states.

Training on fact-checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News's "Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp" campaign. The event for Varanasi city will be held on December 23 between 12 and 2 p.m.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women, and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, this event is also being organised for participants from Gujarat, Himachal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Vishvas News, the fact-checking team at Jagran New Media, has been working on this campaign for the last four years to raise awareness on issues of public interest such as health, education, and voting.

To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.