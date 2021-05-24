COVID-19 Vaccination: In their message, the ministers have appealed to the people to get vaccinated and have also asked them to stay away from misleading information and rumours related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi: Yes For Vaccine' campaign has received overwhelming support from six Union Ministers, a Chief Minister and a Deputy Chief Minister, including the Union Health Minister. All the distinguished ministers have congratulated Jagran New Media and Vishvas News for the campaign. In their message, the ministers have appealed to the people to get vaccinated and have also asked them to stay away from misleading information and rumours related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

Lauding Jagran New Media's efforts, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that this campaign will help the government in busting myths about COVID-19 vaccines, adding that several steps have been taken to remove the hesitation among people. "I appeal to all to get vaccinated without any doubt or fear and please follow appropriate COVID-19 norms to keep yourself safe from the infection," he said.

Dr Vardhan's deputy, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also thanked Jagran New Media and said that people should get vaccinated "without any fear", adding that it is the "most powerful weapon" in the battle against the COVID-19 infection.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that vaccination is the only way to defeat the deadly COVID-19 infection. Appealing to people to not pay heed to the rumours, Pokhriyal thanked Jagran New Media and Vishvas News for busting myths around vaccination through the 'Sach Ke Sathi: Yes For Vaccine' campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also thanked Jagran New Media and Vishvas News, urging all eligible beneficiaries to vaccinated as soon as possible to break the chain of the pathogen.

Union Minister Arjun Munda also congratulated Jagran New Media and Vishvas News and urged people to avoid rumours. He said that the people of Jharkhand and India can defeat COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible and following appropriate protocols.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also thanked Jagran New Media and Vishvas News. He said that the Yogi Adityanath government is aware of the situation in the state, adding that vaccination is the only way to control the pandemic.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and General (Retd.) VK Singh also lauded Jagran New Media and said that it is the collective responsibility of all people across the country to motivate others to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma