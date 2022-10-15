Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign Organised In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

HUNDREDS of students were taught the virtues of fact-checking in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Saturday. Rajesh Upadhyay, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, Jagran New Media welcomed the participants and gave details about Vishvas News, the Sach Ke Sathi programme and IFCN as part of the 'Sach Ke Sathi-FactsUp' campaign of Vishvas News. He also gave information about Vishvas News's WhatsApp chatbot number 9599299372. Through this number, one can easily subscribe to the newsletter of Vishvas News.

During the training on fact checking, digital safety, and voter awareness, Executive Editor Jatin Gandhi briefed the participants about online tools and tips on spotting fake news. Apart from this, he also explained in detail the evaluation of the source.



The event was organised at the National Forensic Science University and Sriveda International School, Gandhinagar, under the 'Sach Ke Sathi-FactsUp' campaign of Vishvas News. Apart from the hundreds of students, faculty members of the institute were also present at the event. Earlier on October 13, a similar event was organised in Rajkot. The next events will be held in Ahmedabad on October 17, Surat on October 19, and Vadodara on October 21.



Vishvas News is training students—youth, women, and senior citizens—by connecting them with this campaign in 17 cities across 10 states of the country. Apart from Gujarat, this event is also being organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.



Vishvas News, Jagran New Media's fact-checking team, has been working continuously for the last four years through this campaign to raise awareness on public interest topics such as health, education, and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.