Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi' Campaign To Now Reach People Of Rajasthan

After Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign is reaching Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Jagran New Media's fact-checking wing Vishvas News will give tips to the citizens of Rajasthan to spot fake news through an online training. This event is being organised on Thursday under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The objective of this webinar is to prepare the society to deal with misinformation.

Vishvas News Associate Editor Ashish Maharishi and Deputy Editor Devika Mehta will be present online in the webinar. In this media literacy campaign webinar of Vishvas News, apart from tips to identify fake news, detailed information about online tools will also be given to the participants.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.