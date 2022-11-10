Vishvas News Media Literacy Campaign Reaches Prayagraj, Students Get Fact Checking Training

After Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the media literacy campaign of Vishvas News reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh today, where the participants were trained in the basic methods of fact checking. Today's event was conducted virtually and was attended by students from Center of Media Studies and Department of Electronics and Communications, Allahabad University.

Dr Dhananjay Chopra of Center of Media Studies and Dr Ashish Khare, Professor of Computer Science, Department of Electronics and Communications attended this webinar of Vishvas News as guests. Expressing gratitude to Vishvas News and Dainik Jagran for organising the programme, Dr Chopra appreciated the campaign 'Sach Ke Sathi: Facts Up'. He said that this campaign will spread awareness among other sections of the society, including students, about media literacy and fact checking, and such programs are the need of the hour.

Devika Mehta, Deputy Editor, Vishvas News, trained the students involved in the programme about the methods of fact checking and digital safety. Giving tips to the students on how to create unique passwords, she explained how they can keep their online data and other information safe, where hacking and phishing incidents have resulted in financial loss to people.

In the programme, Jyoti Kumari, fact checker and Senior Sub Editor, Vishvas News, gave information about the ways to identify and check fake posts on social media. He said that by being alert, fake news can be avoided. There are many online tools available on the internet and with the help of these any video or picture can be checked. He also introduced the students to several tools and its applications.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.