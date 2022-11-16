Vishvas News Gives Online Training In Fact Checking To Citizens Of Dehradun

Life is not easy without digital devices, but there is a need to be careful with its use, so that we do not get cheated. Keep updating your device from time to time, said Pallavi Mishra, Deputy Editor and fact checker of Vishvas News. She said this in an online webinar organised for the citizens and students of Dehradun under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. Explaining in detail about digital safety, she said that while using social media, keep your password safe.

Talking about fake news reports that go viral on social media, fact checker Jyoti Kumari said these can be avoided by being alert. She spoke about the fact-checking tools and informed the participants that many online tools are available on the internet. These tools can help verify any video or picture.

Fact checker Pallavi Mishra gave information about the tools through examples. She said that fake posts can be detected through tools like Google Open Search, Google Reverse Image search tool, Yandex and Invid.

Fact checking, digital safety and methods of checking fake pictures and videos were explained in detail in the webinar. Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Saathi- FactsUp' media literacy campaign reached the citizens of Dehradun through virtual medium on Wednesday. Earlier, such events have also been organised in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and UP.

The fact checkers of Vishvas News in Dehradun explained about fact checking in detail to the participants of the webinar. Shubham Joshi, Assistant Professor, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University and Dr Manisha Maiduli, Training and Placement Incharge, Sri Guru Ram Rai University were also present in the programme.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.