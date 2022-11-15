Vishvas News Gives Fact-Check Training In Lucknow Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

When we blindly believe misinformation designed to deceive us and pass it on without thinking, we become agents of misinformation, Jatin Gandhi, Executive Editor of Vishvas News said during the Sach Ke Sathi-FactsUp campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. He said that by being alert one can prevent from becoming an agent of misinformation.

The media literacy campaign of Vishvas News reached Lucknow after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The fact checkers of Vishvas News explained in detail fact-checking to the participants of the seminar. Students and teachers of the Department of Mass Communications and the Department of Social Work of Lucknow University participated in this special programme.

Vishvas News Associate Editor Urvashi Kapoor trained the participants on digital safety apart from fact-checking tools. Apart from this, information was given about the methods of identifying and checking fake posts on social media. There are many online tools available on the internet and with the help of these any video or picture can be checked.

Next webinar in Dehradun and Chandigarh:

Media literacy campaign of Vishvas News will aware the people of Dehradun and Chandigarh through webinars for the next two days. The team will reach Dehradun on November 16 and will train the citizens of Chandigarh on November 17.

What is Sach Ke Sathi Campaign?

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states by connecting them with its campaign. Apart from Gujarat, Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh, this event is also being organized for participants from Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. T

Through this campaign, Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.