Vishvas News Gives Fact Check Training To People Of Varanasi

As Vishvas News held a special webinar for students in Varanasi, fact checker and Deputy Editor Pallavi Mishra advised people against forwarding messages blindly. This webinar was organised specially for Varanasi by Vishvas News, the fact checking team of Jagran New Media. Under the 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' campaign, training was given on fact checking and digital safety.

In the program, Ashish Maharishi, Associate Editor and fact checker, explained in detail about fake posts and said that by being alert, fake news can be avoided. There are many online tools available on the internet. With their help, any video, picture can be checked. Fact checker Pragya Shukla gave tips to the citizens and students of Varanasi to create unique passwords. She said that digital safety is a big issue in today's time.

Tips On Fact Checking

- Do not blindly trust any post or message

- Take expert advice

- Fact check yourself with the help of online tools

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.