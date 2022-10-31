Vishvas News Experts To Conduct Online Fact-Checking Training In Himachal's Solan

A special event is being organised on Wednesday (November 2) for the citizens of Solan, Himachal Pradesh on behalf of Vishwas News, the fact-checking website of Jagran New Media. The objective of this awareness campaign is to prepare the society to deal with misinformation. Earlier, such an event has been organised for five cities of Gujarat. Apart from November 2, another similar webinar will be organised for Solan on November 7. Further, a seminar is being organised in Shimla on November 3.

Associate Editor Urvashi Kapoor and Deputy Editor Pallavi Mishra will be online during training on fact-checking, digital safety and voter awareness as part of Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Saathi - FactsUp' campaign. In this media literacy campaign, participants will be given information about online tools apart from tips on spotting fake news.

Vishvas News is training students – youth, women and senior citizens by connecting them with this campaign in 17 cities across 10 states of the country. Apart from Gujarat, this event is also being organized for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishwas News, the fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishwas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.