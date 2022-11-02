Vishvas News Experts Will Give Fact Check Training In Himachal's Capital Shimla

A special seminar is being organised on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on behalf of Vishvas News, the fact checking website of Jagran New Media. This event will be organised in the Mass Department of Himachal University. Its aim is to prepare the society to deal with misinformation. Earlier, on November 2, a webinar was organised for the citizens of Solan.

Such webinars have been organised for five cities of Gujarat. Another webinar will be held for the citizens of Solan on November 7.

Associate Editor Ashish Mehrishi and Deputy Editor Devika Mehta will be present during training on fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness as part of 'Sach Ke Saathi - FactsUp' campaign of Vishvas News. In this media literacy campaign, participants will be given information about online tools apart from tips on spotting fake news.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.