Vishvas News Experts To Give Online Fact Checking Training In Varanasi

The menace of fake and misleading information has emerged as a major concern in the country and the world. Vishvas News, the fact checking wing of Jagran New Media, is reaching out to the citizens of Varanasi to prepare the society to deal with them. Before Varanasi, similar events have been organised for cities in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Associate Editor Ashish Maharishi and Deputy Editor Pallavi Mishra will be present online during training on fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness under Vishvas News' campaign 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp'. In this media literacy campaign, the participants will be given information about online tools apart from tips on spotting fake news. The event will be held online on November 9 at 12 pm.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.