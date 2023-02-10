Vishvas News Conducts Online Fact-Check Training In Ranchi Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

Vishvas News team on Friday conducted a webinar to interact with the students of universities in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The fact-check webinar was conducted by Jagran New Media's fact-checking website Vishvas News under the campaign 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp'. During the training, Associate Editor of Jagran New Media Urvashi Kapoor and Deputy Editor Devika Mehta explained the differences between fake news and real news to the students and gave them tips to identify them.

In this special webinar, Urvashi Kapoor also explained in detail about Vishwas News and Sach Ke Sathi campaign and said that the aim of the program is to protect society from fake news and misleading information. She also informed the students about Vishvas News WhatsApp chatbot number 9599299372. With the help of this special number, the truth about fake posts, videos and pictures going viral can be known. In addition to training on fact-checking, digital safety and voter awareness, the team also imparted information about tips and online tools to identify fake news.

In the webinar, Professor Devvrat Singh, Head of Mass Communication, at Central University of Jharkhand, said that the problem of fake news is not only in our country, but it has emerged as a worldwide crisis. That's why it is important to have information about it.

Explaining in detail about digital safety, Devika Mehta said that life is not easy without a digital device, but there is also a need to be cautious with its use so that we do not get cheated. Keep updating your device from time to time. She said that while using social media, keep your password safe.

Fact check experts said that viral fake news in social media can be avoided by being alert. Explaining the fact-checking tools to the participants present in the webinar, Devika Mehta said that there are many online tools available on the internet and with the help of these any video or picture can be checked. Fake posts can be detected through tools like Google open search, Google reverse image search tool, Yandex and Invid.

What is Sach Ke Sathi Campaign?

The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 18 cities of 11 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Apart from Jharkhand, this event is also being organised for participants from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar.