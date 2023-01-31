Vishvas News Conducts Online Fact-Check Training In Dehradun Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

Facts, ideas and opinions are three different things. Therefore, it is very important to understand their difference. Similarly, understanding the difference between fact and fake information is utterly important in this digital era. "If we recognise this difference, we can stop fake information from spreading in the general public," said Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor of Jagran New Media during a fact check webinar organised by Vishvas News for the people in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

She said that fake information can be dangerous for any society and human being, giving rise to the importance of everyone knowing the tips to identify fake and misleading information. Fact-checkers of the country's leading fact-checking website Vishvas News addressed the participants of the webinar in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Vishvas News's fact-checkers explained in detail how to spot fake news and use relevant online tools. In the webinar, fact checker Jyoti Kumari gave information about the methods of identifying and checking fake posts on social media. She said that fake news can be avoided by being alert. "Be sure to check any post, picture or video before forwarding it," she said.

She also explained how misinformation can be identified. Giving information about phishing links shared on social media, Jyoti also explained in detail how these links can be identified.

A series of webinars and seminars are being organized in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and other states under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign. 'Sach Ke Saathi' is a flagship media literacy campaign of Vishvas News.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 18 cities of 11 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.