Vishvas News Conducts Online Fact-Check Training For Students In Indore Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

After Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Vishvas News' media literacy campaign reached Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. During the campaign, fact checkers of Vishvas News explained the basic methods of fact checking to students. Today's programme was organised virtually and students of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University participated in it.

This campaign was organised for the second time in Indore under the media literacy campaign of Vishvas News. Earlier on December 2, such an event was organised in Indore, in which students from Indore and Bhopal participated.

Fact checkers of Vishvas News, Urvashi Kapoor and Pragya Shukla, addressed the webinar and informed the students about the methods of spotting fake news and the use of related online tools. Urvashi Kapoor made the students aware of the ways to identify fake news and digital safety. Pragya Shukla informed the students about online tools used to identify fake news, and also about best practices of WhatsApp.

Before Indore, this program has been organised by Vishvas News for many cities of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand. Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Under this literacy campaign of ours, a series of webinars and seminars are being organised with the aim to spread awareness among people about the dangers of fake news.

The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website, according to your city, state or convenient date.