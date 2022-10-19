Vishvas News Conducts Fact-Check Training In Surat Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

A FACT-CHECKING training session was conducted on Wednesday at the Polytechnic department of the Bhagwan Mahavir University in Gujarat's Surat. The training was organised under Jagran New Media's fact-checking website, Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi-FactsUp' campaign.

During the training, Jagran New Media's Associate Editor, Urvashi Kapoor, informed the participants about Vishvas News' WhatsApp chatbot number 9599299372. She said that this number can help in bringing out the truth of fake posts, videos and pictures going viral on the internet. Explaining the differences between fake and real news, she also shared tips and information about fact-checking tools.

At the session, Urvashi Kapoor informed the participants about the importance of voter awareness and how fake news tends to go viral during elections.

Meanwhile, during the same event, Deputy Editor Devika Mehta explained in detail about digital safety. Giving examples of fake posts, she informed the participants that fake news can be stopped from going viral by being a little cautious. The next event in Gujarat will be held in Vadodara on October 21.

Vishvas News is training students—youth, women, and senior citizens—by connecting them with this campaign in 17 cities across 10 states of the country. Apart from Gujarat, this event is also being organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Register yourself to join the campaign. Vishvas News, Jagran New Media's fact-checking team, has been working continuously for the last four years through this campaign to raise awareness on public interest topics such as health, education, and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishwas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.