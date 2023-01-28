Vishvas News Conducts Fact-Check Training In Pune Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

AFTER training various students the art of fact-checking in various states across the country, the fact-checkers of Vishvas News reached Pune, Maharashtra, to train the participants the basic methods of fact-checking. The event was organised through a seminar in Pune.

In the "Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp" seminar of Vishvas News, Jagran New Media's Associate Editor Urvashi Kapoor said that fake information and propaganda can be avoided by being alert. She also explained in detail the difference between misinformation and disinformation. She said that there is a difference between rumour, opinion, and the truth. That's why it is necessary to understand all three of them. Along with this, it is very important to understand others' perspectives as well.

Students and professors from Savitri Phule University, Pune, and Punya Shlok Ahilya Devi Holkar University, Solapur, participated in the event held at Ganesh Auditorium, New English School, Pune.

Devika Mehta, Deputy Editor, trained students about digital safety and gave tips for creating a unique password. She said that online security is very important in the digital age. Therefore, by adopting some tips and a strong password, it can be safe.

Urvashi Kapoor and Devika Mehta also gave detailed information about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of related online tools.

This event has been organised by Vishvas News for many cities, from Pune to Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand. Vishvas News is training students, youth, women, and senior citizens in 18 cities in 11 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign.

Through this campaign, the fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, has been working for the last four years to raise awareness on public interest topics such as health, education, and voting.

To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.