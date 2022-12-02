Vishvas News Conducts Fact-Check Training In Indore Under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign

THE MEDIA literacy programme of Vishvas News reached Indore, Madhya Pradesh, through Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. There, fact-checkers from Vishvas News trained the students of the participating universities the fundamentals of fact-checking. Students from SAGE University of Indore and Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, both in Bhopal, participated in the virtual programme on Friday.

Umam Noor and Pragya Shukla, fact-checkers for Vishvas News, addressed the webinar to train the students on the process of spotting fake news and the use of relevant online tools. Umam Noor made the students aware of digital safety and ways to spot fake news. On the other hand, Pragya Mishra informed the students about online tools related to identifying fake news and best practices for WhatsApp.

Professor Pavitra Srivastava, Head of the Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, and Professor Jamuna Mishra of SAGE University were also present at the event. Professor Jamuna Mishra appreciated Vishvas News for this initiative. While appreciating Vishvas News for this initiative, Professor Srivastava also informed about the training being given to the students to deal with fake news on the MCNUJ campus.

Vishvas News had previously organised this event for the cities of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh before Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Vishvas News is training students, children, teenagers, women, and older citizens in 17 cities across 10 states across the nation by connecting them with this campaign. Apart from Gujarat, Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh, this event is also being organised for participants from Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

The fact-checking team at Jagran New Media, Vishvas News has been working on this campaign for the last four years to raise awareness on issues of public interest such as health, education, and voting.

To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.