Vishvas News Conducts Fact-Check Seminar For Students Of Noida's Media School

Vishvas News organised a fact-check seminar for the students of a Noida-based media school on Monday. The seminar was organised at Delhi Metropolitan Education Media School in Noida, where the students were given basic training on the methods of fact checking. In the coming days, this seminar will be organised in many other colleges of Noida.

Vishvas News fact checkers, Deputy Editor Abhishek Parashar and Deputy Editor Devika Mehta, informed the students about digital safety, basic methods of fact checking and basic online tools to be used during this seminar.

Appreciating this initiative of Vishvas News, the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media, Dr Ambrish Saxena, Dean of Delhi Metropolitan Education Media School, called it the need of the hour. He said the biggest problem in today's time is how to finally identify reliable information.



Prior to Noida, Vishvas News organised such programs for other cities of Uttar Pradesh, as well as, for many cities of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jharkhand. Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Under this literacy campaign, a series of webinars and seminars are being organized to spread awareness among people about the dangers of fake news.

Through this campaign, Vishvas News has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.