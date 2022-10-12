Vishvas News Brings 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign To Create Awareness On Fake And Misleading Information

WITH the digital evolution, fake and misleading information has also surged across social media platforms. People nowadays receive ample fake news and misleading information on their phones through different applications. To get rid of this problem, Vishvas News is starting a new Sach Ke Saathi - FactsUp campaign.

The Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp campaign is an initiative by Vishvas News on fact-checking, digital safety, voter awareness training and media literacy. The objective of this awareness campaign is to prepare society to deal with misinformation. The participants who become "Sach Ke Saathi" will also be given certificates and other attractive prizes. International Fact-Checking Network and META are collaborating with Vishvas News for this campaign.

In this campaign of Vishvas News, fact-checkers will come directly to you. Vishvas News will engage and train students, youth, women and senior citizens in this campaign in 17 cities across 10 states of the country. Participants from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar will join the campaign starting from October 13.

Vishvas News is starting this special campaign from Rajkot, Gujarat. This event will also be organized in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara in the state. Apart from this, webinars and seminars will also be organised in Dehradun, Solan, Shimla, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Gorakhpur, Patna and Ranchi.

The fact checkers of Vishvas News will personally reach out to some states and will also organise online seminars in some states. Along with this, they will also share the measures to prevent and identify fake news, misinformation and rumours.

It is noteworthy that Vishwas News, the fact-checking website of Jagran New Media, has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com) according to your city, state or convenient date.