Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Huge plumes of thick smoke can be seen from the site.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Huge plumes of thick smoke can be seen from the site.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. District fire tenders being rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n8JNfEqslx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

According to news agency ANI, the fire erupted after a blast in the crude distillation unit in the HPCL old terminal. "As per information, a blast reported at Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained" DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said as quoted by ANI.

An emergency siren was immediately sounded following which the employees and workers rushed out of the unit. "There was a deafening sound like a blast and there was a ball of fire. The siren was sounded and we all came running out to safety," some workers said, coming out of the plant.

(more details are awaited)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan