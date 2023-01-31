Vishakhapatnam To Replace Amravati As New Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Announces CM Jagan Reddy

ANDHRA Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the state's largest city - Vishakhapatnam - will be its new capital from now onwards. Till now, Amravati was the official capital of the state. While announcing the shifting of the capital, Reddy also said that the state government is planning to organise an investor summit in Vishakhapatnam.

#WATCH | "Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come. I will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come": Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi pic.twitter.com/wANqgXC1yP — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

"I will also be shifting to Vishakhapatnam in the months to come. We are organising this global investors' summit in Vishakhapatnam on March 3rd and 4th and I take this opportunity to personally invite all of you to not only come to Vishakhapatnam for this summit but also put in a good word to your colleagues abroad to come and visit us and see for themselves, how easy it is to do business in our state," Chief Minister said to the delegates present at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet in Delhi.

In the past, Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the state can truly be developed with a decentralised governance model. To that end, he had envisioned Vishakhapatnam as the state's executive capital with the administration and Governor's seat being there, Amravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool - which was once the state capital after separation from Madras - as the judicial capital with the High court moving there.

In 2020, the Andhra Pradesh state assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act to formally create three separate capitals. However, at the time, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was heavily criticised for not making Vishakhapatnam the state capital when it already had the requisite infrastructure. Critics pointed out discrepencies in the state's plan to pool around 33,000 acres of arable argicultural land build new infrastructure in other cities with taxpayers' money.