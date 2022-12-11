Virendra Sachdeva Appointed Delhi BJP President After Adesh Gupta Steps Down

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Virendra Sachdeva as the new working president of the party in the National Capital.

Earlier, he was the vice president of the Delhi unit of the BJP.



"As per the directions of BJP president JP Nadda, Adesh Gupta’s resignation has been accepted. Till further notice, Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed as the working president of Delhi BJP," party’s national general secretary Arun Singh said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Adesh Gupta, the party's Delhi BJP president, resigned on Sunday and said that he took moral responsibility for the defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

"The party did not get the expected results in the MCD elections. Taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president," Adesh Gupta told ANI.

"I sent the resignation to the party's national president yesterday, and it was accepted today," he added

He also congratulated Virendra Sachdeva, the newly elected president of the party's Delhi unit.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, and the saffron brigade had to face the defeat under the then president of the party's Delhi unit, Adesh Gupta.

In the MCD polls, AAP won 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital, uprooting the 15-year rule by the BJP.

The polls for 250 wards in Delhi were held on December 4, with about 50 percent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. The result was declared on December 7.