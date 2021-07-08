Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at 87.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at 87. He took his last breath at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 3.40 am. The veteran leader suffered from heart attack on Monday and was in the critical care unit of IGMC. On Wednesday he was put on ventilator under the supervision of the doctors of the cardiology department after complaining of breathing problem.

Meanwhile, to grieve Singh's death, Himachal Pradesh government has announced a three day mourning in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sri Ram Nath Kovind have also condole the death.

"Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"Sad to know that Shri Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family and followers," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan

The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister six times. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in a row. Earlier he had tested positive for the disease on April 12. After that he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh. However, soon after he discharged from there the 87 year old was again admitted to IGMC within hours due to difficulty in breathing.

Recently, Singh's family celebrated his 87th birthday at their residence at Holly Lodge in a simple manner by cutting a cake in the presence of their supporters on June 23. During this time, Singh was convalescing at the IGMC due to his poor health.

