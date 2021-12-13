Varanasai | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people across the country to commit to cleanliness, creation and innovation as he pushed for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'vocal for local' while inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the country is proud of its culture, noting that "Virasat and Vikas" are the identity of the new India.

"I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation and innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "The new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence on its ability... there is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India."

#WATCH || The new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence on its ability...there is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India, says PM @narendramodi at Varanasi



ANI



— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 13, 2021

Lauding the civilisational heritage of Varanasi, PM Modi said that many sultanates rose and collapsed and tried to invade the Temple Town but Benaras remained as its soil is different from the rest of the world.

"History is witness to Aurangzeb's atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation by the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an (Mughal Emperor) Aurangzeb comes, a (Maratha warrior) Shivaji also rises," news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

After inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM @narendramodi starts his address with the chant of 'Har Har Mahadev'



ANI



— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 13, 2021

Talking about the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Modi said that the new complex of the Dham is a symbol of the "Sanatan culture" of India that defines the country's antiquity and traditions. He said that the temple area is now spread about five lakh square feet that will allow 50,000 to 75,000 devotees to come to the premises.

He also lauded the workers who were involved in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, saying the labourers continued the work even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister also spoke in the local dialect during his speech.

PM @narendramodi speaks in Bhojpuri on the occasion of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi



ANI



— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) December 13, 2021

"Today, a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand 'bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' culture and traditions. Here you'll see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi and paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav Temple. He later took a dip in the river Ganga and collected holy water for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Before the inauguration, Modi attended a prayer ceremony and later showered workers involved in building the project with flower petals in a gesture to acknowledge their work.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma