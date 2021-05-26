Several media reports claimed that the props were removed from the directions of the administration. However, the Municipal Commissioner clarified that no such order was given by them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has come under severe criticism after a video went viral on social media showing shrouds and bamboo sticks (used to mark burial sites) being removed from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. After the video became viral, the district administration has called for an inquiry into this matter. A special committee has been formed comprising of SP Gangapar and ADM Administration to investigate the video and the motive behind filming it.

DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami and SP Sarvsesh Tripath have ordered strict actions to be taken against the person who shot the video. In the small clip, which was widely circulated on social media, saffron shrouds used to cover graves and bamboo sticks used to mark them were being removed. The footage was said to be taken from Prayagraj’s Shringverpur Ghaat.

Several media reports claimed that the props were removed from the directions of the administration. However, the Municipal Commissioner clarified that no such order was given by them. “No such order has been given. Last rites of Covid-19 victims are being done. Normal cleaning works are being done," said Ravi Ranjan, Municipal Commissioner, Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared the viral video and attacked the government for not treating the bodies in a dignified manner. “No treatment was received when they were living. Many even did not receive the honour of proper last rites. They did not even find a place in government data. Now, even Ramnami (sacred shroud) are being snatched from the graves. What cleaning drive is this? This is disrespect — of the dead, of the religion, of humanity,” she said in a tweet.

जीते जी ढंग से इलाज नहीं मिला। कितनों को सम्मान से अंतिम संस्कार नहीं मिला। सरकारी आंकड़ों में जगह नहीं मिली। अब कब्रों से रामनामी भी छीनी जा रही है।



छवि चमकाने की चिंता में दुबली होती सरकार पाप करने पर उतारू है। ये कौन सा सफाई अभियान है?



ये अनादर है-मृतक का, धर्म का, मानवता का pic.twitter.com/PHC1fyMKCL — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 25, 2021

(Disclaimer: Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video and when and where the video was recorded)

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Prayagraj has asked the ADM Administration and SP Gangapar to submit a report on the viral video at the earliest.“We have seen the video of shrouds being removed and had discussions on the same".

We have formed a committee of two senior officials who will look at all the aspects and find out who did this and what was the intention behind it. The administration has already confirmed that the burial of bodies is not a new thing and has been happening for years. However, the removal of shrouds needs to be looked into,” said DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan