New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor and comedian Vir Das, who is facing troubles after a complaint was registered against him over his "I come from two Indias" monologue, is no longer allowed to perform in Madhya Pradesh, said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He slammed Vir Das and called him a 'Jester' and said that people like these have some supporters like Kapil Sibal and other Congress people.

“We won't allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it," Mishra, who is also the MP government's spokesman, told PTI when asked about the comedian's monologue.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it,” the minister alleged. "Such type of people like him, I call them 'vidushak' (jester) would not be allowed to perform in the state. If he (Das) apologises, we are going to think over it," he said.

On Monday, Vir Das uploaded a six-minutes YouTube video and titled it "I come from two Indias". The comedian talked about various issues in the clip, including farm protests, crackdown of comedians, rape issues, etc.

Das, who has issued a statement saying his comments weren't intended to insult the country, has found backing from TMC member Mahua Moitra as well as Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had criticised Das for "vilifying the nation" and actor Kangana Ranaut demand strict action against the comedian. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a film body that claims to have have over 2.5 lakh registered members, earlier said its members won't work with Das unless he issues a public apology.

Last month, Narottam Mishra had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw an advertisement with "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of 'mangalsutra' or else face statutory action.

Prior to it, Dabur India Private Limited had withdrawn its Fem cream bleach advertisement, which showed same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth and watching each other through a sieve, after Mishra termed the ad as objectionable and warned that legal steps would be taken against it.

(With agency inputs)

