'VIP Culture Outrage': AIIMS Withdraws SOPs For Treatment of Sitting MPs

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has revoked the Standard Operating Proceudre(SOPs) in response to the uproar surrounding the special provisions provided for the treatment of MPs.

The letter by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas regarding medical care arrangements for sitting MPs in AIIMS has been withdrawn with immediate effect. https://t.co/5aPXLJBAF9 pic.twitter.com/x7mE8i9sxF — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022



The top medical institute and hospital have informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat of this decision.

The director of the most coveted government hospital in the country has withdrawn his letter on Friday that listed the special arrangements for the sitting MPs.

Earlier, the doctor's associations and other activists criticised the "VIP culture", while the institute termed it the SOPs.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) questioned the move, pointing out that MPs' special privileges may come at the expense of ordinary patients.

It said in a tweet, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care. "

In another tweet, FORDA said, " FORDA said,"We stand for 'Janta pehle, pratinidhi baad meyn (people first, representatives later)'. Only VIP in healthcare is a sicker patient. A doctor shouldn't be made to choose. "

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also tweeted and shared a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting to him to take cognisance of the issue.

"On one side our Hon'ble @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi Ji says 'There is no #VIP Culture in #India ! But on the other hand @aiims_newdelhi Director #Dr_M_Srinivas releases an letter to promote #VIP Culture! Like past we still stand against #VIP Culture! #SayNoToVIPculture," it tweeted.