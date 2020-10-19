Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and apprised him of the incident. He also discussed the issue with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram reached out to the Centre on Sunday after a violent clash at the states' border in which several people sustained injuries. The clash took place on Sunday in a border area in Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam. Following the clash, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and apprised him of the incident. He also reached out to the Union Home Ministry and informed about the border clash.

According to reports, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Assam CM Sonowal also spoke on the phone to discuss the issue and an amicable resolution to it, the government of Assam said.

The Mizoram government also held a cabinet meeting to discuss the situation and accused the Assam government of "unilateral and provocative acts". In its communication to the Centre, the Mizoram government said that there were "transgressions committed by the Government of Assam".

In view of the tensed situation, both states have deployed additional security personnel in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam''s Lailapur, news agency PTI said, citing officials.

Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told the news agency that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening.

This angered them and the irate mob from Vairengte set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapu, Lalthlangliana said.

"Despite the prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC and policemen trying their best, the situation turned violent and became out of control as people gathered in large numbers," he said.

The incident could be the fallout of the demolition of a makeshift hut used by local volunteers who guard the inter-state border near the Saihaipui ''V'' village, about 3 km from Vairengte, he said.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma