Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday addressed the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, the President shared his dream to see the Valley as a paradise on the Earth. "I am squarely banking on the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir to realise this dream which I am sure will come true sooner than later. Kashmir is bound to acquire its rightful place as the crowning glory of India," he said.

Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said that violence was never part of "Kashmiriyat", but became a daily reality.

"It is alien to Kashmiri culture, and it can only be termed as an aberration - a temporary one, much like a virus that attacks the body and needs to be purged. Now there is a new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land's lost glory," President Kovind said.

"It was most unfortunate that this outstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence was broken. Violence, which was never part of Kashmiriyat, became a daily reality," he added.

The President also said that democracy is a tool that can reconcile all differences and bring out the best of citizens' potential.

"Democracy, I firmly believe, has within it the capacity to reconcile all differences and also the capacity to bring out the best of the citizens' potential. Kashmir, happily, is already realising this vision," he said.

He further said that Kashmir is the meeting point of various cultures.

"In medieval times, it was, Lal Ded who showed the way to bring together various spiritual traditions. In the works of Lalleshwari, you can see how Kashmir provides the template of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence," he said, referring to Kashmir's revered poetess.

The President also praised the University for setting up two Centres of Excellence.

"The University of Kashmir has added another feather in its cap with the setting up of two centres that are of high importance. One is devoted to glaciology, and the other to Himalayan Biodiversity Documentation, Bio-prospection and Conservation."

"I am confident that these two Centres of Excellence and the laboratory will help Kashmir and also show the way to the world in combating climate challenges and nurturing nature," he added.

